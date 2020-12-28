Health centre guards in Retreat robbed on Christmas Day

Cape Town - Security guards at the Retreat Community Health Centre in Cafda Village were robbed on Christmas Day. Health Department spokesperson Natalie Watlington confirmed the incident saying it was reported to the authorities, and services at the centre has resumed. “We strongly condemn disruption of services, and especially unnecessary trauma and strain on our staff at a time where our health-care workers are exhausted and have sacrificed time with their loved ones to continue serving the Retreat community.” She said no damage was reported and only the personal belongings of the security staff on duty were stolen. Meanwhile, the Western Cape reported 37 726 active cases of Covid-19. The number now stands at 191 856 with 149 543 recoveries as of yesterday (Sun).

The province recorded 1 000 Covid-19 related deaths during the last two weeks (December 11 to 24), and the total death count now stands at 6 158.

About 994 321 Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the private and public sector.

The healthcare system is already under severe pressure due to a sharp increase in Covid-19 admissions and an increase in non-Covid-19 trauma cases, such as alcohol-related injuries and injuries from road accidents.

Public servants who say they are the last line of defence against Covid-19 have made heartfelt pleas to the public to assist them in the battle against the killer disease.

