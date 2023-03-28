Health MEC says elective surgeries backlog has been cut by 70% since last June

Cape Town - Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has said the estimated backlog of elective surgeries affected by Covid-19 has been reduced by 70% since June last year, thanks in part to the use of robotic surgery. The Western Cape’s backlog of elective surgeries stands at 20 849, down from the 77 000 operations that needed to take place in June last year.

Mbombo said the backlogs were severely impacted during the pandemic, but the additional focus and interventions the department had taken had brought better outcomes and resulted in many more operations being performed. Mbombo was responding to questions from health standing committee chairperson Gerrit Pretorius (DA) who wanted to know how many robotic surgeries had taken place at Tygerberg and Groote Schuur hospitals using the department’s Da Vinci XI surgical robotic programme. He also wanted to know whether the machines had helped to reduce the surgical backlog, how much faster they were, and whether recovery time was quicker when the machines were used.

Gynaecologist Dr Kendall Brouard tries out the console where the surgeon sits to control the instruments while viewing a patient’s anatomy in high-definition 3D at the launch of the surgical robotics known as the Da Vinci XI. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA) Health standing committee chairperson Gerrit Pretorius (DA). Picture: Mwangi Githahu Cape Argus The Da Vinci robotic system uses advanced technologies such as 3D cameras to allow a single human operator to perform complex procedures with the utmost precision and with minimal impact to the patient. Mbombo said the Da Vinci Xi surgical systems had participated in 260 surgeries at Tygerberg and Groote Schuur Hospitals and had lessened the burden on the Western Cape’s health professionals. She said the inclusion of robotics into the department’s services had resulted in a three- to five-day reduction of hospitalisation time for many patients.