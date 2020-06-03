Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's visit to coronavirus hot spots in Western Cape

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, accompanied by Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, health officials and relevant department heads, visited the Cape Winelands on Tuesday to assess steps being taken to address and curb the spread of Covid-19. The five sub-districts of Stellenbosch, Drakenstein, Breede Valley, Langeberg and Witzenberg have reported sharp increases in positive cases compared to other districts. Witzenberg and Drakenstein have been classified as a hot spot area with numerous cases. Cape Winelands district director, Dr Lizette Phillips, said: “Cape Winelands District is one of five rural districts in the Western Cape. We’ve been the hot spot leading the rural districts. Case loads are around 1400, and of the five sub-districts, Drakenstein is leading with about 700 cases. Witzenberg is second with about 20% of the whole of the district’s Covid-19 positive cases. “The strategy we’ve been following is to follow our clusters for positive cases using geo-mapping and our data to pursue the positive cases, then doing case management, contact tracing, contact management, supporting with the teams both positive cases and also our contact of the positive cases.”

In the Witzenberg District, there are a lot of outstanding results pending, said Dr Elton Titus, sub-district manager of Witzenberg.

Mkhize visited the Cape Town International Convention Centre hospital, which will provide over 850 beds for positive patients, and the temporary hospital in Khayelitsha built by Médecins Sans Frontières at the City’s Thusong Centre, which will provide an additional 60 beds.

“I’ve always been concerned with the figures that came from Ceres. From a distance, one was keen to see what was actually happening on the ground and I’m pleased that I’ve been given this kind of briefing,” said Mkhize.

“The first issue that one wants to appreciate is the fact that you have a team of different departments, and the health and other departments being together as well as the community and commercial business community, all working together.

“That’s one formula that we’ll make sure we’ll succeed in, in an area like this. Secondly, there is a District Covid Response plan. Every district has to have their own plan so they’re able to deal with it.”

Having dedicated beds for Covid-19 positive patients and establishing triage testing sites was vital, he said.

Mkhize also visited the Pine Forest Holiday Resort in Ceres which has been transformed into a quarantine and self-isolation facility due to its close proximity to the Ceres Hospital.

“To leave your homes and go to a quarantine site is a huge sacrifice, but we’re asking our people to make that sacrifice because that’s how we’re going to defeat the pandemic. It’s very possible to move from a hot spot to being a slow transmission area and we are saying please hold on to the formula which you are using,” he said.

