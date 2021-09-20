Health officials say hospital data proves vaccines are safe

Cape Town - Vigorous data analysis by the provincial Health Department has shown that the Covid-19 vaccine remains a safe and effective way to reduce Covid-19-related hospitalisations and deaths. The Health Department maintained that the Covid-19 vaccines were highly effective and that by getting vaccinated you would reduce your risk of hospitalisation or death due to the virus.

“While the vaccine is not 100% effective, results of the current vaccines in use indicate they are both safe and highly effective and offer excellent protection against severe disease and death,” said the department in a statement over the weekend. In an analysis for Covid-19 cases diagnosed in the week of August 14-20, 100% of deaths reported for the week, in the West Coast, Overberg, Garden Route, Central Karoo and Cape Winelands, were that of unvaccinated persons. In the Cape metro, of the 177 deaths recorded during the week, 97% were not fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated meant more than 14 days after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine was received or 28 days following a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered. The Western Cape government Covid-19 dashboard reported 12 880 active cases of the virus, 515 449 confirmed cases, with 483 059 recoveries, as at 1pm yesterday (Sun). A total of 6 527 Covid-19 reinfections have occurred.

To date, 19 510 people have since succumbed to the virus. The province has administered 2 567 114 Covid-19 vaccinations thus far. Meanwhile, Sea Point has become a regular site for anti-vaxx protests, with the more recent one having occurred over the weekend.

According to several reports online, a group of around 600 people gathered at the Sea Point Promenade on Saturday in protest against vaccinations and Covid-19 passports. Several present at the march could be seen flouting compulsory mask wearing regulations as well as physical distancing rules. They also carried placards reading: “stop medical apartheid” and “you can stick your new world order up your *ss”, and were calling on people to “say no to the experimental jab”. Anti-Vaxxers at it again in Sea Point “say no” “stop 5G” etc pic.twitter.com/0nFxM8wQYw — Jodi Allemeier (@urbanjodi) September 18, 2021 Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said law enforcement was present and that it was peaceful.