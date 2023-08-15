Health sector recovering following devastating impact by taxi strike

Cape Town - Health services, especially in vulnerable communities in the city, suffered as a result of the recent week-long violent taxi strike. During the strike, several clinics and community health centres were closed with other facilities operating at a reduced capacity. Elective surgeries at Tygerberg Hospital, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital and Groote Schuur Hospital were postponed.

Department of Health and Wellness spokesperson Mark van der Heever said services have resumed at facilities which were closed due to the unrest and staff not being able to reach the facilities. Van der Heever said Nolungile Community Health Centre in Khayelitsha was the only provincial facility which had sustained structural damage after a section of the facility was set alight and windows stoned. Services have since resumed at the facility. “Elective surgeries that were postponed will form part of the catch-up phase which hospitals will plan accordingly.”

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo conducted an oversight visit at health facilities in Khayelitsha, yesterday. Mbombo said as many as 30 computers and telephone lines were stolen, and the alarm system vandalised during the attack and vandalism. “It’s disheartening to see how people can do such things because in the end, it’s the poorest of the poor that would have been affected,” Mbombo said.

“While we as a department are relieved that services can now run at normal capacity, we have to begin to play catch up. “The reduced staff capacity and lack of transport of patients has meant that services such as dialysis, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and elective surgeries couldn’t continue as per normal. “In some instances, this could result in complications being experienced in some patients, such as those on dialysis or who have high-risk pregnancies. In turn, this has created additional pressure on the system, but our facilities and staff remain focused on delivering services to all patients.”

Mayco member for Community Services and Health Patricia van der Ross said Site C Youth and Site B Male clinics were hardest affected. “The clinics that were closed have reopened, except for Site B Male clinic that remains closed until further notice. The staff are working at the Site B Youth clinic. Site C Youth clinic is offering only limited services as not all the rooms are suitable to render all services.” Repairs are under way in the areas that were vandalised at Site C Youth Clinic, she said.