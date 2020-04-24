Healthcare workers 'at increasing risk' of catching the coronavirus

Cape Town - Front-line workers in the health-care system are at increasing risk of catching the coronavirus.

A total of 47 health workers in the province's public and private sector have tested positive for Covid-19 since April 21.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) said nurses feel they are not getting enough support from the government while putting themselves at risk every day.

Denosa communications manager Sibongiseni Delihlazo said the preparation of the country was not broad enough to look at what health workers would need during this period.

“The kind of support that would have assisted them includes better personal protective equipment (PPE) and early preparation of health-care workers at all levels of health facilities because Covid-19 is a new disease,” he said.