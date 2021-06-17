Heatherlands High School in George gets news high-tech lab

Cape Town - STEM education specialist the Sakhikamva Foundation has launched another Fourth Industrial Revolution STREAM (science, technology, robotics, engineering, arts and mathematics) laboratory, this time in the Garden Route. Heatherlands High School in George has become the latest school to be given a new 4iR STREAM laboratory by the foundation in partnership with its project partner, Software AG.

According to the foundation, STREAM education focuses on enabling children to develop competencies that are at the fore in the 21st century, such as complex problem solving, co-ordinating with others, critical thinking and creativity. The high school’s new lab will enable learners to start experiencing practical learning, using drones and printing in 3D, and learn about robotics and artificial intelligence (AI). Sakhikamva Foundation founder Fatima Jakoet said: “We welcome Heatherlands High and its school community into our family. The school’s 4iR STREAM laboratory is a new community space for real 4iR skills development in George, fully equipped with tech and connectivity, to empower learners to develop as leaders, innovators, change agents and problem-solvers in their community.

“The Heatherlands High STREAM lab includes tablets and drones, as well as AI, robotics and app-making kits, so that learners get to discover and experiment with the technologies that are currently reshaping our world. “It also includes a 4iR classroom featuring a drone laboratory. Drone technology has much potential in George and its surrounds where there’s extensive coastline and significant agricultural activity,” said Jakoet. Heatherlands High principal Salomo Moses said: “We look forward to introducing our Grade 8 and 9 learners to this new programme, which will take them beyond the classroom to explore the fields of coding and robotics, and much more.