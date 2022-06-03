Heathfield High on quest for stability with help from mediation expert after protests

Cape Town - There have been unanimous calls for Heathfield High School learners to return to classrooms following nearly two weeks of instability, with labour law and mediation specialist professor Brian Williams brought in as mediator. Learners in support of former principal Wesley Neumann vowed that they would not accept any other leadership, and protested over his dismissal.

Story continues below Advertisement

Neumann had been embroiled in a two-year long legal battle with the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) over misconduct charges. In October last year, Neumann was found guilty on six charges of misconduct. From May to July 2020, the WCED said Neumann incited personnel, learners and the community on social media to refrain from attending school or to report to duty during the Covid19 pandemic.

Neuman rejected the offer based on principles, he said, and was subsequently dismissed. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond has said teaching and learning has since resumed. “The WCED has recently contracted an independent facilitator who has been engaging with the governing body, educators and staff, with a view to ensuring peace and stability at the school.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Students, parents and community members had protested in an attempt to have Neumann reinstated as principal. On Monday, students attempted to eject the two principals sent by the WCED. Hammond said the department continues to appeal to all parents of learners at the school to assist in stabilising the school by ensuring that their children do not participate in illegal or disruptive activities. Neumann said he would be taking the matter further legally by referring it to the relevant Bargaining Council.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This was a legitimate process. Mr Neumann had been found guilty by an external chairperson, after a hearing that lasted 24 days. The independent chairperson heard the evidence of 16 witnesses, considered 800 pages of documentation and, in a 360-page report, found Mr Neumann guilty of acting in a manner that was inconsistent with his duties and obligations as a principal and manager in the education system,” Hammond said. In an update provided by the student governing body on May 31, the SGB said it had met the Special Action Committee in support of Neumann, community members, RCL and the

Story continues below Advertisement

WCED through an appointed facilitator to discuss a way forward for the school, and that all had been working together to ensure stability is restored at the school. Mediator Professor Brian Williams has worked in the field of labour law, mediation, conflict transformation and peace building for approximately 40 years, within society, community and the workplace. Learner and Representative Council of Learners member Onwaba Lionel Matyobeni said: “The RCL was consulted and there are ongoing negotiations. The majority of learners about 90-95% have returned to class though some still refuse to return.