Heathfield High School: Mediator and teacher lodge assault complaints against each other

Cape Town - Amid the mediation process at Heathfield High School, assault charges have been laid by and between the mediator appointed by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and an educator. Labour law and conflict mediation specialist Professor Brian Williams was appointed by the WCED on May 30 to assist in stabilising the school and supporting staff following protests by learners, staff and the community.

The protests were as a result of former principal Wesley Neumann’s dismissal after he had refused the demotion offer by the WCED. In October 2021, Neumann was found guilty on six charges of misconduct, after he had rebelled against the department's orders for schools to reopen during the hard lockdown. Williams, the CEO of Williams Labour Law and Mediation (WLLM), works extensively in the field of conflict resolution and peace, with the WCED contract costing R77 635.

Rofiekah Benjamin, an educator, Student Governing Board and Support Action Committee (SAC) member in support of Neumann, said the incident occurred at Heathfield High School on Friday morning. “I was totally taken aback by the incident and since then have had difficulty sleeping. After asking Williams what he was doing at school, he shoved me and pinned me against the door with force,” Benjamin said. Benjamin said she opened a case of common assault at the Steenberg police station the same morning.

“I won't be dropping the charges. It is a form of power and legal nuance to misrepresent the truth. His conduct was completely unbecoming of an official of stature.” Williams, however, refuted the claims, saying instead that Benjamin had assaulted him. Williams filed a counter-charge for assault, crimen injuria and intimidation against the educator, who allegedly physically and verbally attacked him. Williams referred to the charges by Benjamin as “false charges”.

Williams said: “Friday morning, when I attempted to go to the office of Mr Colin Davids, the acting head of the school, I was accosted at the door by a belligerent female teacher. She violently slammed the access door to the foyer against me. She told me to get off the school property and further that I had no status, or words to that effect.” Williams said the educator prevented him from accessing the office and was aggressive, and provocatively pushed him. Upon entering the office and attempting to close the door, Benjamin continued to push and block the door. “I later discovered that this teacher had laid a malicious and false charge of assault against me. I believe this is a shabby attempt to discredit me, in the hope that I will be removed from playing a role to ensure that peace prevails at the school,” Williams said.

