Heathfield resident helping the homeless with hygiene care packages

Cape Town - Heathfield resident Jodie Currie is preparing to assist the homeless in the area and surrounding areas for the fifth year running by handing out hygiene care packages on Christmas Eve, and is appealing to the public for assistance. After making packs for a home in Elsies River in 2016, Currie had the idea to start making and distributing care packs to the homeless in her local community as she realised there were many people who did not have the basic necessities.

“Every year the homeless community looks forward to me coming around as they already know I am there to help them,” Currie said. Currie and her team, made up of her daughter and partner, require products such as soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, facecloths, deodorants, and sweet or savoury snacks. “In 2020, we were not able to do the care packs for the homeless due to being in heavy lockdown, but I donated masks and sandwiches to them during that time.

“In 2019, we were able to make 63 packs,” she said. Currie said she did not have a target number of packs this year because Covid-19 “was a knock for many people”, but she would be grateful for any donations, big or small. Donor Natalie Horne said she supported Currie’s initiative and that even though she had donated “something small”, it could make a huge difference to someone who did not have simple products such as soap and toothpaste.