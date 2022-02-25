Heavy road closures as Cape Town CBD becomes a hive of activity this weekend
Cape Town – Drivers have been warned of road closures in the CBD and surrounding areas as Cape Town braces for a busy weekend of events.
The City of Cape Town said that numerous events such as Bree Buddy’s Night, Long Street Food Truck & Craft Beer Market, and the Cape Town Pride parade will see heavy road closured in the city.
Bree Street between Buiten Street and Orphan Street will be closed to traffic from 6pm on Friday until 2am on Saturday for The Station on Bree Buddy’s Night event.
On Saturday, Long Street between Wale and Orange streets will be closed for the Long Street Food Truck & Craft Beer Market from 1pm to 2am on Sunday.
This is a festival of music, art, cuisine and artisan produce to assist businesses in Long Street and traders from across the metro, whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic.
More closures for this event are here: https://tinyurl.com/2p96hspj
Green Point too will be a hive of activity on Saturday when the Cape Town Pride parade takes to the streets from De Waterkant to the Green Point A-Track.
Approximately 2,000 people are expected at the event.
The procession will start at the intersection of Alfred and Prestwich streets in De Waterkant, before turning into Chiappini Street and then Somerset Road.
Motorists are advised of rolling road closures (between 12noon and 2pm) along Somerset Road as the crowd makes its way to the A-Track.