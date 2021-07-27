Heideveld primary school security guard dies after being brutally attacked by burglars

Cape Town - Burglars who broke into Woodlands Primary School in Heideveld brutally attacked a security guard. The guard later died, after being found by another security guard who came to relieve him. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the death of the 59-year-old security guard at the school, and said he died in hospital on Sunday, due to injuries sustained during the attack.

“The deceased was a security guard at the primary school when his assailants broke into the school and overpowered him. The perpetrators assaulted the 59-year-old male while breaking into the school and stealing various items, such as kettles, pots, a dishwasher and microwave,” said Van Wyk. A case of attempted murder and housebreaking was opened initially. However, the charge was changed to murder following the security guard’s death. Manenberg Police detectives followed up on leads after interviewing community members, which led to the arrest of two men, aged 45 and 59.

“The 45-year-old male was arrested for the murder and the 59-year-old male was arrested for being in possession of stolen property. They will appear in court soon on the mentioned charges,” said Van Wyk. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Unathi Booi confirmed that a break-in took place at the school in the early hours of Sunday. “The kitchen was broken into. It is alleged that a security guard privately contracted by the school found the perpetrators, who then attacked him. The security guard was found by the morning guard. The injured security guard was taken to hospital, where he later passed away.”

The total value of items stolen and damaged still has to be determined, said Booi. “The WCED sends its condolences to the family of the security guard and the school community. This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family in this very difficult period. The district has offered counselling support to the school.” On the frequency of break-ins during school holidays, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they were in the process of collating reports of break-ins, and would release further information later this week.