Helen Zille speaks out against criticism of DA virtual rally performance medley and dancing

Cape Town - The chairperson of the DA’s federal council, Helen Zille, has defended the dancing featured in one of the performance videos from the party’s virtual rally.

The DA hosted its first national virtual rally in the run-up to this year’s local government elections.

The “Time for Change” rally, which the party touted as the biggest virtual political rally held in this country, included addresses from the DA leadership and performances by local artists.

During the virtual rally, DA leader John Steenhuisen said his party was prepared for the local government elections set to take place on October 27.

“We started our preparations a long time ago, when others were still asleep, and we are ready to take our message to South Africans in every community across the country.

“Our public representatives are standing by. Our activists are standing by. Our staff members are standing by.

’’We know this won’t be a normal campaign, but nothing this past year has been normal. And the DA has risen to the challenge, consistently, like no other party,” Steenhuisen said.

He said his party had done its homework, built up momentum and was now ready to take on the ANC in municipalities across the country and to defend the municipalities they controlled.

Although the DA proclaimed Saturday’s virtual rally, to which 11 000 viewers logged in, a success, South Africans on Twitter couldn’t help but weigh-in on a moment that caused a lot of chatter. It wasn’t a particular speech, but a performance sequence.

Andriëtte Norman, the runner-up to Jodi Williams in the fourth season of Idols SA and who has gone on to have a successful career in the Afrikaans music scene, performed a medley of local hits.

Norman started with Mango Groove’s Dance Sum More, moved into Kurt Darren’s Kom Bietjie Hie and ended with “Jerusalema by Master KG.

💃| The Andriëtte Norman performance at our #TimeForChange historic rally!



This was the largest virtual rally in our country’s history, it brought together like-minded South Africans who pledge to join us in bringing the hope and change we urgently need.



We choose CHANGE. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/MLY0vbxF7E — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 22, 2021

The performance, which was shot in Cape Town at the Civic Centre, caught the attention of many on Twitter because of the dancing that was on display throughout.

The few people black at the back.I want better for my people hle☹️💔 https://t.co/NmrxnkO5ka — Lewis Hamilton’s fiancé (@ThabileSefala) May 23, 2021

I wasn’t gonna be shady but this is why sis didn’t win Idols. https://t.co/yyHPKDPiRy — ✨🌱🌌 ᴛʜᴇ ᴊᴏɪɴᴛ ɪɴ ᴏᴜʀ ꜱᴛᴀʀꜱ 🌌🌱✨ (@AlaricPrins) May 23, 2021

All the @Our_DA wanted from our brothers and Sisters was dance moves but bona they started doing silly things like thinking and assertiveness. https://t.co/vmcqusZRsh — #TshikaRigombo_MK (@MhlavaD_Mk) May 23, 2021

How do I delete someone else's post? https://t.co/NetzinaE7l — Paul Walsh (@dualipaul) May 22, 2021

Those SABC 1 presenters who had to sing and dance to Baby One More Time can breathe a sigh of relief because finally something more cringeworthy has arrived! https://t.co/VQtVhixGFw pic.twitter.com/HPU52dCo2L — Shaz (@Shazia88_) May 23, 2021

This is our eurovision entry https://t.co/hstSLDfThm — Raspoestin (@Nincanpoopy) May 23, 2021

Go dance on the cape flats where children are being gunned down in the street https://t.co/2bRTByGByD — Reeves (@singfromthehair) May 23, 2021

Watching this video on mute is so trippy, because it seems like the two singers, the dancers in black and the peeps in the blue are all singing and dancing to different songs. The two singers don't seem to be singing or dancing to the same song. https://t.co/ZEPY0K8BU9 — Thala Msutu (@ThalaMsutu77) May 23, 2021

So much chaos. The lack of coordination...the misprounciation of a Jerusalem lyrics https://t.co/Vz8wswa0Ll — NELISIWE ≠Neliswe≠Nelisiswe≠Nelisiwa (@NeliMsomi) May 23, 2021

Zille defended the performance against criticism, saying that she “loved it and so did many others”.

She said she preferred Norman’s version, as “she can move her body”, and Mango Groove’s YouTube version was “really pitiful in comparison”.

Oh, I get it. Under your diseased ideology, whites have no right to sing or dance or have fun, especially not with black people. We have to sit in a corner in sack-cloth and ashes, rending our garments and apologising for our existence. Not here, baby. And get a life. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) May 23, 2021

You're entitled to your opinion. I loved it and so did many others. First time I could make out the words. First time I realised it's actually a good song. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) May 23, 2021

Lol, I have just seen on YouTube that a white woman sung the original. I far prefer Andriette's rendition and she can move her body. The YouTube version of Mango Groove is really pitiful in comparison. I'll make allowances for the face that it was filmed years ago. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) May 23, 2021

I wouldn't even know the name of the song, let alone who sang it. I just liked the rendition at our rally. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) May 23, 2021

Other performers at the virtual rally were Early B and Emo Adams.

Cape Argus