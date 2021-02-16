Helicopter helps Cape firefighters contain Signal Hill fire, but watching for flare-ups
Cape Town - The City of Cape Town firefighters have managed to contain a fire on Signal Hill on Tuesday, but a section of Ocean View Drive is still smouldering.
This is according to the City's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse who said that firefighters had received an emergency call of smoke billowing in the vicinity of Signal Hill at approximately 10.40 this morning.
“Fire crews from various stations were dispatched and we currently have 12 firefighting appliances and approximately 70 staff members on scene.
“This includes seasonal firefighters from Roeland Street and Milnerton stations,” Carelse said.
“At this stage there is no danger to any property. Firefighters are being assisted by a helicopter water-bombing areas. Crews will be in attendance for a considerable time to extinguish and monitor the area for flare-ups.”
Working On Fire later provided an update stating that aerial resources have been stood down, and that Newlands firefighters are busy with mop-up operation to limit the possibilities of the fire flaring up.
⚠️#SignalHillFire Update⚠️— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) February 16, 2021
The Fire has been contained. Aerial resources have been stood down by IC.
Newlands firefighters are busy with mop- up operation to limit the possibilities of the fire flaring up.
They will patrol the burnt area during the day.@TableMountainNP https://t.co/MaONtqiyNF pic.twitter.com/dberuu3lFE
Cape Argus
