“Hello! Touch my car”: Viral video exposes rude BMW driver belittling petrol attendant

Cape Town - A disturbing of a white BMW driver belittling petrol attendants and telling them to get a ‘proper job’ has gone viral on social media. The 28-second clip shows the driver constantly using profanity towards petrol attendants at a Shell petrol station.

A petrol attendant is on his knees trying to clamp the front tire of the white BMW when the driver arrives and approaches the petrol attendant telling him, “Hello, touch my p**s car” and repeatedly tells him to ‘take it off’. When another petrol attendant tries to intervene, the driver says, “F**k you, your p**s. I pay f@k@!!”. While the petrol attendant removes the clamp, the driver tells him to move while engaging in a back-and-forth exchange with the other petrol attendant. BMW driver trends for being rude to petrol attendants When the petrol attendant repeatedly tells the driver, “to park somewhere else next time, the driver proceeds to tell him, “F**k off, why don’t you f**k off man, get a proper job” before getting in his car with a female passenger and driving off.

BMW Car Club Cape Town (BMWCCCT) has released a statement on their social media pages saying they are aware of the incident and do not condone the behaviour that occurred. “We are aware of a recent incident involving an individual driving a vehicle displaying our club’s decals. While this person was previously associated with BMWCCCT, they are no longer a member. This incident did not occur during an official BMWCCCT event and the behaviour shown does not reflect our values.” The statement says that BMWCCCT recently met with the management of Shell Campground to address the incident in question.

BMW driver trends for being rude to petrol attendants However, Ameena Yacoob Pandor commented under the post, “This statement is disappointing. No accountability for his actions. You haven’t said he will be kicked out (or) banned. What are the consequences of his actions, at the end of the day as a member it reflects on you as well.” Shell stated that they are thankful for BMWCCCT reaching out to them. “We would like to emphasise that it was never about the car being driven but more importantly about the unnecessary and disrespectful behaviour and attitude toward our staff. Every employee has the right to a safe work environment, respect and dignity.”