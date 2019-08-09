In an effort to educate tenants about the eviction process research organisation Open Up has launched a website that can be used as a tool to help tenants. File Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - In an effort to educate tenants about the eviction process research organisation Open Up has launched a website that can be used as a tool to help tenants. Project manager at Open Up Shaun Russell said: “The online guide and its related tools will help tenants understand the entire eviction process as it plays out in the courts as well as provide actionable steps that can be taken to oppose their eviction.”

Russell said that the website is based on the Eviction Guide that was produced by social housing advocacy group Ndifuna Ukwazi along with social housing activist group Reclaim the City.

“While the printed guide of the evictions guide is a great resource for fighting unlawful evictions, the website allows those facing eviction throughout South Africa to access this valuable information. In addition, we can more easily ensure that the information is up to date and there is continuous improvement of the tools, which enables evictees to access better quality information. The site is a centralised and comprehensive resource for anyone who is facing eviction and needs help navigating the complex legal system,” Russell said.

“We also see the site as a tool for civil society organisations and law clinics who represent tenants in eviction matters and tenant-landlord disputes at the Rental Housing Tribunal, as well as social movements who support tenants,” he said.

The site allows access to the guide as well a new tool called the “Affidavit Assistant” which will help tenants gather the relevant information to create an affidavit needed to oppose their eviction in court.

“For those who want to help, there are registration forms for court monitors who help us collect data on the reality of how eviction matters are practised in courts. We will continue to add more tools that help tenants oppose their eviction,” he said.

