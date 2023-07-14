Help Bishop Lavis SAPS find hit-and-run driver

Cape Town - Bishop Lavis police are appealing to the public to help them find a hit-and-run driver after he killed a 50-year-old victim in Montana on Sunday at around 6:40pm. According to SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, a man’s body was discovered shortly after a witness who was driving a bus on that day heard a loud bang before noticing a light vehicle speeding off.

“Reports suggested that the driver of a bus company was driving in the bus lane near to Pallotti Road in Montana. When he stopped on the side of the road, he heard a loud bang and saw the driver of a White LDV passing the bus and drove in an undisclosed direction. “Further inspection resulted in the discovery of the body of a man in the road. The victim, approximately 50 years old, was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel”. Bishop Lavis Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst said the area had seen lots of cars speeding beyond the limit of 60km per hour.

“It is so sad to see people losing their lives over the recklessness of other people. About a month ago we buried someone who was hit and killed by a speeding taxi and following a number of other incidents we have requested for the City to build a roundabout. “Despite the road being a main road, we believe that people’s lives are much more important and that we as the CPF have to act towards the goal of keeping commuters safe.” Lindhorst added that the same road had been recognised as the hot spot where drivers fall victim to smash-and-grabs.