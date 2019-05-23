Members of the public are asked to participate in a beach clean-up on Saturday. Picture: Xinhua News Agency.

Cape Town - The Two Oceans Aquarium has called on all citizens to help at its annual Trash Bash event on Saturday at Monwabisi beach in Khayelitsha. The clean-up will take place from 9am until 11am.

The public is encouraged to bring a hat, water and reusable gloves.

Communications and sustainability manager at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Helen Lockhart, said: “It has been estimated that by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean. The time is now to make a difference and remove our bad habits. Studies have also shown that millions of seabirds have ingested plastic and a large number of sea animals die annually from plastic ingestion.

“Plastic has permeated into the deepest spaces of nature and has even entered the food chain. Plastic doesn’t break down, it doesn’t degrade and becomes part of the natural system again,” she said.

Lockhart said cleaning up wasn’t just good for the environment, it was also good for those who took part.

“It leaves participants feeling they are making a difference, playing their part and being responsible for something as fragile, yet incredibly important, as the ocean

“Plastic breaks up into smaller and smaller pieces until it becomes small enough for small fish to mistake it as food. As 80% of plastic found in the oceans comes from the land, a solution towards this cycle of pollution could be removing waste from the beaches and preventing it from entering the water in the first place.”