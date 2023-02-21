Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Help Ladles of Love put together food relief kitchens for 40 educare centres

Founder and Director Ladles of Love, Danny Diliberto, said sadly, small children living in impoverished communities are battling hunger every day. Picture: Supplied

Published Feb 21, 2023

Cape Town - Non-profit organisation Ladles of Love is once again calling on South Africans to band together in support of its food relief efforts, this time a project to facilitate the distribution of nutritional meals and meal plans to 40 educare centres.

Ladles of Love said the initiative titled ‘Nourish Our Children’ will work to support beneficiary educare centres by assimilating the financial and psychological challenges they face daily, with children arriving at school starving and unable to focus or learn, let alone play.

According to the organisation, the idea to curate a project specifically designed to support educare centres in township communities was borne from the desire to uplift communities where unemployment is rife and adolescent children are heavily impacted when their guardians have no means to access food for them.

Founder and Director Ladles of Love, Danny Diliberto, said sadly, small children living in impoverished communities are battling hunger every day.

“As a result, there is a lack of stimulation and social engagement, and these factors, together with malnutrition, can cause stunted growth and cognitive development issues.

“Our ‘LOVE FOOD’ campaign will drive fundraising and create awareness, allowing us to provide the educare centres with highly nutritious food, recipes, and meal plans to serve 4000 small children.”

“We will train and enable the centre’s cooks to prepare Love Food for children, which is highly nutritious, delicious food served with ladles of love. Then to strengthen small children’s eye-hand coordination and physical development plus encourage them to play, we will be giving every child a bright, colourful, bouncing ball to personalise and call their own,” Diliberto said.

Ladles of Love is urging organisations, companies, brands, and individuals to get involved by sponsoring a child with two healthy meals a day for a month and a ball to play at R250 or R3000 per child per year.

Ultimately, the organisation says it would like to sponsor all 4000 children by selling vouchers from their online shop at www.ladlesoflove.org.za.

“By alleviating hunger in our small children during early childhood development, we are investing in building a healthy nation of future leaders.”

[email protected]

