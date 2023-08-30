Help Lansdowne police locate person of interest, Aphiwe Ngqebe

Cape Town - Lansdowne police are urging the public to assist them in locating a person of interest, Aphiwe Ngqebe, 31, one of four men who allegedly committed a business robbery late last year.
According to police reports, four armed unknown men arrived at a local store close to the corner of Wetton and Monton roads on Tuesday, September 20. They threatened and assaulted a shopkeeper before fleeing with valuables with an estimated street value of R11000.
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Three suspects were arrested and detained before being released on bail, while the investigation into the circumstances continued.
“On Monday July 3, a warrant of arrest was issued for 31-year-old Aphiwe Ngqebe of Sweet Home Farm, near to Vlei Informal Settlement, but he failed to present himself in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.”
Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the mentioned person is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Asanda Matross on 071 748 9810 or alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111