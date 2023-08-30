Help Lansdowne police locate person of interest, Aphiwe Ngqebe

Cape Town - Lansdowne police are urging the public to assist them in locating a person of interest, Aphiwe Ngqebe, 31, one of four men who allegedly committed a business robbery late last year.

According to police reports, four armed unknown men arrived at a local store close to the corner of Wetton and Monton roads on Tuesday, September 20. They threatened and assaulted a shopkeeper before fleeing with valuables with an estimated street value of R11000.