Help NPO provide emergency vehicle for women to escape domestic abuse, violence

Cape Town - Lavender Hill non-profit organisation Philisa Abafazi Bethu Women’s Centre is appealing to the public to assist in buying an emergency response vehicle to help women unable to get away from domestic abuse and violence, and take them to a place of safety.

The organisation, which provides safety and support to women and children and food relief on the Cape Flats and informal settlements, receives many calls for assistance, often cases of domestic abuse where prompt response and action is needed to save lives.

The organisation’s founder, Lucinda Evans, said they have difficulty reaching these women, because often there is no emergency vehicle available.

The need for a vehicle became even more dire after an incident of intimate partner violence in Lotus River on Wednesday.

Sascha-Lee Ruiters witnessed it from her home around 4.20pm on Waterford Avenue. Ruiters said she heard a woman screaming in front of her home and when she went to see what was going on, saw a man hitting and dragging the woman.