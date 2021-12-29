Help organisation feed 2 000 homeless people on New Year’s Eve

Cape Town - As its last project for the year, non-profit organisation #SAUnite, in collaboration with other organisations and volunteers is looking to feed 2000 homeless people on New Year's Eve on Friday. With the pandemic that has further exacerbated poverty and with more people finding themselves homeless, the organisations said the festive season was the appropriate time to give back to the needy and vulnerable.

Co-founder Ashley Rix said the organisation feeds between 650 and 1 000 people daily from January to November but has not done so on a New Year's Eve. Rix said the initiative was designed as part of their thanksgiving for a successful year. He said they wanted their beneficiaries to close the year in style, and with hope. “There’s a saying that goes, ’If you want something you never had, you’ve got to do something you’ve never done’. We feed homeless and food insecure people every day of the year, but because the holidays can be especially difficult and lonely for many people, we want to add hope by doing this on Friday so they can go into 2022 feeling as part of society and dignified.

“The new year is a time that signifies hope and a fresh start for many, but for some, it’s just another day, another turned page in a book that isn’t what they thought it would be,” he said. Rix said meal preparations would be done on Friday morning followed by the feeding from 3pm to 7pm, which will start in Bloekombos and end in the Cape Town CBD. “Every contribution, no matter how small, can help someone in unfortunate circumstances regain their footing and enter the new year on a high note.