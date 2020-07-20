Help rebuild Change For the Better Foundation animal shelter with a R1 donation

Cape Town - After the recent severe flooding and subsequent structural damage to its property, animal shelter Change For the Better Foundation (CFTBF) has launched a campaign to assist it in rebuilding. The non-profit in Kraaifontein was forced to evacuate the dogs and cats from the flooded camps following the cold front and heavy rain downpour last week, which caused a substantial amount of damage to the farm. The One in a Million campaign aims to get one million people to donate R1. The funds raised will go towards rebuilding the shelter. CFTBF rescues, sterilises, treats, rehabilitates and rehomes cats and dogs. The shelter also works with surrounding vulnerable communities to educate them on appropriate animal care, sterilisation and to assist them with the needs of their animals. Annelie van Wyk, who runs the shelter, said: “For the first time in 35 years, the river that flows through our farm burst its banks and caused major flooding in several of our dog camps and one of our main catteries due to the heavy cold front that came in on Thursday.”

Van Wyk said some animals were immediately evacuated, with some going into temporary foster care and others housed at the Animal Welfare Society in Stellenbosch.

Prior to the flooding, there were 64 cats and 49 dogs at the shelter. Since Friday, 21 cats and 20 dogs have been put into temporary foster care.

“We still have a lot of work to do as we will need to prioritise the rebuild of the camps now more than ever. This campaign will assist in the funding of our shelter rebuild. The launch will take place on Mandela Day, July 18, and will run for 67 months,” said Van Wyk.

In 2018, CFTBF came close to losing its farm after the owners put it up for sale. They then launched the Buy-a-Brick campaign, which managed to raise enough funds to secure a deposit for the purchase of the farm.

“We have been so humbled by the community, the public and neighbouring farmers for assisting us with crisis management action and assisting with redirecting the river’s water flow, as well as monetary and other donations. We could not have gotten through the first day without them.”

Van Wyk said they were, however, still in need of food and blankets, assistance with laying donated gravel and donations of bricks, paving, asphalt, cement and pre-cast slabs.

Banking details are: FNB, account no: 62764028041; branch code: 201210; Ref: Flooding (your name). Send POP to [email protected]

Call 0835055193 for assistance.

[email protected]