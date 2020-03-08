Helping Hands united in banquet to help Hanover Park community

Cape Town - Helping Hands, a registered non-profit organisation established in 2015, has been doing great work in the Hanover Park community by initiating uplifting programmes and running soup kitchens. Last week, the organisation hosted a Valentine’s programme at Hanover Park Civic Centre. Helping Hands hosts a number of fundraising initiatives every year, to stay afloat. The Valentine’s banquet was one of these events. It had a 1990s theme, consisting of ballroom and Latin dancers as the entertainment. Helping Hands director Patrick Bayman, his wife Elaine as well as public relations officer and treasurer, Eleanor Williams, form the backbone of this organisation run from Baymans’ home in Johnvlei Walk. “Without their commitment and dedication in sustaining the NPO, it wouldn’t have been where it is now. They have a passion for the community and its people, no sacrifice is too big for them. The their place has become a little haven for kids and adults alike in the community as they are always available when being called upon,” said a Helping Hands member Jameelah Ebrahim.

“Without any assistance by the government, Helping Hands has been of existence for the last 7 years. We have garnered enough support, to help accommodate community members of Hanover Park.”

About 600 adults and children are served by the organisation and the numbers are growing each year.

People who want to lend a helping hand to the organisation’s initiatives can contact Eleanor Williams at 0670947750.

