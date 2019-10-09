Here are the 59 candidate names for the Western Cape Children's Commissioner









All 59 candidates that have been shortlisted for the Western Cape Commissioner for Children have officially been released for the public to comment on. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - All 59 candidates that have been shortlisted for the Western Cape Commissioner for Children have officially been released for the public to comment on. There have been growing calls for a children's commissioner over recent years given the high number of child deaths within the province. Back in August, statistics released by the provincial government made for a horrific reading with the news that 989 children were murdered in the last five years. The number equals approximately four children being murdered in the province every week. According to an analysis of child murders in the province presented by the Department of Social Development, between April 1, 2013 and March 31 last year, more than 781 children between the ages of 13 and 17 were killed, as were 76 between the ages of six and 12 and 128 between the ages of 0 and five.

Earlier this year, the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital revealed that over the past 25 years the hospital has seen an increase in the numbers and severity of child abuse and neglect cases at the facility.

During the first five months of 2019 alone, over 270 children seen at the hospital have been victims of child abuse, neglect or violence against children

From today the public can have their say on the candidates for commissioner who will have the power to monitor, investigate, research, educate, lobby as well as advise and report on matters pertaining to children in the province.

Among those shortlisted for the position are:

All 59 candidates that have been shortlisted for the Western Cape Commissioner for Children have officially been released for the public to comment on.

The nominations are as follows: 1. Adv Africa, Lizelle 2. Ms Albertyn, Samantha Zinzy 3. Dr Alexander, Naqita 4. Mr Amod, Mohamed 5. Dr Atmore, Eric 6. Ms Bailey, Debra 7. Ms Bosman, Sadie Hester 8. Mr Bolman, Andre 9. Ms Bower, Carol 10. Ms Campbell, Adele Noreen 11. Ms Evans, Lucinda Collette 12. Ms Garnie, Sharmiela 13. Adv Gaum, Mirinda 14. Ms Hanekom, Wouda Janene 15. Ms Hartnick, Jennifer Lorraine 16. Mr Honiball, James Edward 17. Mr Jacobs, Aubrey Josias 18. Dr Kabanyane, Sidima 19. Ms Kram, Yondi-lee Cameron 20. Adv Lakay, Shameema 21. Ms Lange, Joy 22. Dr Le Roux, Marlene 23. Ms Lestrade, Ingrid Elizabeth 24. Ms Losper, Avril 25. Ms Maharaj, Nalini 26. Dr Malapane, Sipho Pienaar 27. Ms Mamputa, Brenda 28. Ms Maselomie, Jason 29. Ms Matthews, Tasneem 30. Ms McKellar, Gabriela 31. Dr Meltz, Adrienne 32. Adv Menon, Denise Annaleah 33. Ms Mohamed, Zakira 34. Ms Moko, Lorraine 35. Prof Muntingh, Lukas 36. Ms Ndibi, Zizipho 37. Dr Nkosi, Mfundo 38. Ms Nomdo, Christina 39. Mr Ntaka, Lungile 40. Ms Ntshangase, Prudence Hlengiwe 41. Ms O'Shea, Ruschda 42. Ms Olivier, Christelle Alida 43. Ms Philander, Rochelle 44. Ms Plaatijies, Lydia 45. Mr Qodashe, Andile 46. Mr Rhode, lmran 47. Ms Roberts, Sarah Helena 48. Mr Ruiters, Curlen John 49. Mr Samuels, Alec Jerome 50. Mr Son, Grant 51. Mr Songo, Phumzile Hurbert 52. Mr Thango, Mfundo Wiseman 53. Mr Thesen, Edwin 54. Ms Thorne, Melanie 55. Mr Titus, Randall Ralph 56. Ms Van der Heyden, Joy 57. Ms Waxa, Thembakazi 58. Ms West, Lindsay Judy 59. Ms Wildschutt, Zureena

Objections can be emailed to [email protected] or: delivered to N Jamce, The Secretary - Western Cape Provincial Parliament, 4th Floor, Provincial Legislature Building, 7 Wale Street, Cape Town, 8001.

They can also be posted to The Secretary - Western Cape Provincial Parliament, attention Ms Jamce, PO Box 648, Cape Town, 8000.

[email protected]

Cape Argus