Cape Town - All 59 candidates that have been shortlisted for the Western Cape Commissioner for Children have officially been released for the public to comment on.

There have been growing calls for a children's commissioner over recent years given the high number of child deaths within the province. 

Back in August, statistics released by the provincial government made for a horrific reading with the news that 989 children were murdered in the last five years.

The number equals approximately four children being murdered in the province every week.

According to an analysis of child murders in the province presented by the Department of Social Development, between April 1, 2013 and March 31 last year, more than 781 children between the ages of 13 and 17 were killed, as were 76 between the ages of six and 12 and 128 between the ages of 0 and five.

Earlier this year, the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital revealed that over the past 25 years the hospital has seen an increase in the numbers and severity of child abuse and neglect cases at the facility.

During the first five months of 2019 alone, over 270 children seen at the hospital have been victims of child abuse, neglect or violence against children

From today the public can have their say on the candidates for commissioner who will have the power to monitor, investigate, research, educate, lobby as well as advise and report on matters pertaining to children in the province.

Among those shortlisted for the position are:

1. Adv Africa, Lizelle 

2. Ms Albertyn, Samantha Zinzy

3. Dr Alexander, Naqita

4. Mr Amod, Mohamed

5. Dr Atmore, Eric

6. Ms Bailey, Debra

7. Ms Bosman, Sadie Hester 

8. Mr Bolman, Andre

9. Ms Bower, Carol

10. Ms Campbell, Adele Noreen 

11. Ms Evans, Lucinda Collette 

12. Ms Garnie, Sharmiela 

13. Adv Gaum, Mirinda 

14. Ms Hanekom, Wouda Janene 

15. Ms Hartnick, Jennifer Lorraine 

16. Mr Honiball, James Edward 

17. Mr Jacobs, Aubrey Josias

18. Dr Kabanyane, Sidima 

19. Ms Kram, Yondi-lee Cameron

20. Adv Lakay, Shameema 

21. Ms Lange, Joy 

22. Dr Le Roux, Marlene 

23. Ms Lestrade, Ingrid Elizabeth 

24. Ms Losper, Avril 

25. Ms Maharaj, Nalini

26. Dr Malapane, Sipho Pienaar

27. Ms Mamputa, Brenda 

28. Ms Maselomie, Jason 

29. Ms Matthews, Tasneem 

30. Ms McKellar, Gabriela

31. Dr Meltz, Adrienne  

32. Adv Menon, Denise Annaleah  

33. Ms Mohamed, Zakira

34. Ms Moko, Lorraine  

35. Prof Muntingh, Lukas 

36. Ms Ndibi, Zizipho 

37. Dr Nkosi, Mfundo 

38. Ms Nomdo, Christina 

39. Mr Ntaka, Lungile 

40. Ms Ntshangase, Prudence Hlengiwe 

41. Ms O'Shea, Ruschda 

42. Ms Olivier, Christelle Alida 

43. Ms Philander, Rochelle 

44. Ms Plaatijies, Lydia 

45. Mr Qodashe, Andile 

46. Mr Rhode, lmran 

47. Ms Roberts, Sarah Helena

48. Mr Ruiters, Curlen John 

49. Mr Samuels, Alec Jerome 

50. Mr Son, Grant 

51. Mr Songo, Phumzile Hurbert 

52. Mr Thango, Mfundo Wiseman 

53. Mr Thesen, Edwin 

54. Ms Thorne, Melanie 

55. Mr Titus, Randall Ralph 

56. Ms Van der Heyden, Joy 

57. Ms Waxa, Thembakazi 

58. Ms West, Lindsay Judy 

59. Ms Wildschutt, Zureena

Objections can be emailed to [email protected] or: delivered to N Jamce, The Secretary - Western Cape Provincial Parliament, 4th Floor, Provincial Legislature Building, 7 Wale Street, Cape Town, 8001.

They can also be posted to The Secretary - Western Cape Provincial Parliament, attention Ms Jamce, PO Box 648, Cape Town, 8000.

@TheCapeArgus

[email protected]

Cape Argus