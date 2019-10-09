Cape Town - All 59 candidates that have been shortlisted for the Western Cape Commissioner for Children have officially been released for the public to comment on.
There have been growing calls for a children's commissioner over recent years given the high number of child deaths within the province.
Back in August, statistics released by the provincial government made for a horrific reading with the news that 989 children were murdered in the last five years.
The number equals approximately four children being murdered in the province every week.
According to an analysis of child murders in the province presented by the Department of Social Development, between April 1, 2013 and March 31 last year, more than 781 children between the ages of 13 and 17 were killed, as were 76 between the ages of six and 12 and 128 between the ages of 0 and five.