Here's an opportunity to speak with a stranger for 45 minutes on Human Rights Day

Cape Town - Spend 45 minutes with a complete stranger in one-on-one conversation this Human Rights Day. A StrangerKind (Ask) will be providing an opportunity to sit and engage with a ‘Stranger’, and listen to their unique lived experiences, some of whom will be a brain tumour survivor, hearing impaired radio presenter, someone living with depression, ex-gangster, cancer survivor, HIV+ person, and someone living with Asperger’s syndrome.

ASK in-person events are free and held in random public spaces, open to anyone. Founder and organiser Madi van Schalkwyk said the event is about bringing diverse people together for conversations and having permission to ask these ‘strangers’ questions about their lives. “We so often find something interesting and meaningful to us personally through unconventional conversations with strangers. That might be because the person is really different from us, but it can equally be because we discover we share things in common.”

ASK events are also held online with over 80 trained volunteers. And bespoke sessions and workshops are offered to companies and organisations to foster diversity and inclusion. “We often have questions about people that think or are different (or even similar) to us, but seldom have a safe space to know that it is okay to ask those questions - where ignorance and curiosity is appreciated. “We have seen how 45 minutes between complete strangers can change people’s ideas, move them towards kindness and promote diversity and human rights,” Van Schalkwyk said.

One of the strangers, Anita Tichauer who is a wife, mother and grandmother will be sharing more about living with depression almost her entire life. “I was formally diagnosed with major depression about 20 years ago. The roller-coaster ride I have been on since then has helped me understand depression and also how it affects your marriage, relationships, friendships and daily life. “I decided to take part in this event, because my passion in life is to share my story and to help people understand depression and to hopefully break down the stigma around mental health,” she said.

