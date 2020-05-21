Here's how Covid-19 screening, testing is being done throughout the Western Cape

Cape Town - Health teams in the Garden Route District have screened more than 70 000 people and have referred 404 for testing through the door-to-door screening and testing program.

Community screening and testing outreaches are aimed at finding as many people as possible who might have Covid-19.

The Western Cape Government has urged all residents to be on the lookout for the health teams, who are identifiable by their badges and clothing/uniform so that they can allow them to screen people.

"If you are referred for testing, be assured these tests are safe. Testing for coronavirus is done by taking a swab in your nose. While you await your results, we ask that you please quarantine at home in a separate room, if possible. We appeal to people who need to quarantine to stay home and not have visitors. If you cannot quarantine at home, speak to the health worker who will advise on facilities that are available for isolation and quarantine," the provincial government said.

The provincial government has urged people to remember that only people who CANNOT isolate/quarantine at home will be advised on available facilities to do so.