Here's how to help change the lives of poor kids living in Cape Town by getting a tattoo

Cape Town - Non-profit organisation Carers Unite and the Primal Culture Tattoo Studio have collaborated to support the organisation’s latest drive in support of underprivileged children. Carers Unite founder Nicole Roberts started the “Why did you wake up today?” initiative in honour of her close friend, Dustan Franks, who died in January 2021.

“A few weeks before he died, he wrote on a white board, ‘Why did I wake up today?’ and listed things he wanted to do. After he died, I kept asking myself this question, which led me to wake up and take action, to change the world one human at a time,” she said. Roberts started a feeding sch.eme last year with volunteers in different communities but wanted to do more than just give the children a meal She came up with the idea of an activity pack which contains cereal, a pencil and sharpener, and an activity book containing positive affirmations, word and colour identification, and help with learning to read and count. “The goal is to reach as many children as we can living in an underprivileged environment. For 2022 we want to reach 10 000 children, which means 10 000 books and meals,” she said.

Primal Culture Tattoo Studio got involved with the drive. Its involvement also means people can get tattooed with a mystery tattoo. Half the proceeds from the mystery tattoo will go towards Carers Unite. Each tattoo means eight packs are donated and Naidoo said people can feel good knowing they’re getting tattooed for a worthy cause. The drive is an ongoing one and any forms of donation are welcome.

More information can be found at https://carersunite.org/ [email protected] Cape Argus