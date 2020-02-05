Former president Jacob Zuma stifles a cough at the Zondo commission. File picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Social media users were quick to voice their opinions on the sick note that was presented by the lawyer representing former president Jacob Zuma in the 'arms deal' case. On Tuesday, the Pietermaritzburg High Court issued an arrest warrant for Zuma, after he skipped court on grounds of needing medical treatment, but High Court Judge Dhaya Pillay stayed the warrant until his corruption trial resumes on May 6.

Zuma's lawyer Daniel Mantsha presented the judge with a sick note from what he said was a military hospital, but the judge questioned whether the note was valid or even written by a doctor.

However, the warrant of arrest does not mean that the South African Police Services will immediately launch a massive manhunt for Zuma or detain him until his next scheduled appearance on May 6, 2020.

Twitter users were somewhat divided on the former president's sick note: