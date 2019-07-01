The Ministerial Tribunal of Heritage and Cultural Affairs will do a site inspection before deciding the fate of 150 Buitengracht in Bo-Kaap. Picture: ANA

Cape Town - The Ministerial Tribunal of Heritage and Cultural Affairs will do a site inspection before deciding the fate of 150 Buitengracht in Bo-Kaap. A date must still be set for the inspection,” said Tania Colyn, spokesperson for the provincial Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport.

Colyn said the tribunal considered all the documentation related to the matter when it heard the appeal.

A plan to develop a high-rise building on the site of a 60-year-old Bo-Kaap house was halted after the developer lost an appeal against residents at Heritage Western Cape (HWC) in February.

The HWC appeals committee dismissed the appeal by developer Any Side Investments for the proposed development of 150 Buitengracht Street.

Any Side Investments had appealed a decision by HWC on December 12, 2018, where the Built Environment and Landscape Committee did not approve its proposal of a significant amendment to a set of plans that were approved in 2007.

The developers were hoping to amend some of the conditions that formed part of the 2007 record of decision.

The proposed building is a nine-storey mixed use development next to the historic Auwal Mosque in Buitengracht street.

Any Side Investments bought the site in 2017, with approved rights in place for a nine-storey building.

Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association secretary Jacky Poking said: “We thank the ministerial tribunal for taking the time to do a site visit scheduled for 19 July.

“We hope that they will apply their minds and dismiss the appeal by the developer.

That they will realise that HWC made the correct decision not to accept the amended plans for 150 Buitengracht Street as it would negatively impact the area and the community as well as the neighbouring heritage resources (Auwal mosque, Nurul Islam and 148 Buitengracht Street).”

Developer Zane de Decker said: “We welcome the positive engagement with the tribunal.”

