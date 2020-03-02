Heritage Western Cape urged to give recognition to Two Rivers' cultural significance

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - The Observatory Civic Association has submitted an application to Heritage Western Cape (HWC) to declare the River Club a provincial heritage site. The HWC confirmed receiving an application on Thursday. HWC chief executive Dr Mxolisi Dlamuka could not give further information on the next phase. “I cannot give you an indication as to how long it will take to consider this nomination. I will go through a process as per our operational protocol,” he said. In December last year, the Observatory Civic Association, together with more than 50 First Nation groups, civic bodies and NGOs, announced they would be nominating the Two Rivers Urban Park for heritage grading as a provincial heritage resource.

Association chairperson Leslie London said: “The application seeks to ensure that the process of grading the Two Rivers Urban Park for its heritage status, a commitment expressed by many stakeholders and authorities, including Heritage Western Cape for many years, is not delayed any further.” London said he believed the area was worthy of the status because of its cultural importance.

Last month, the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust submitted its final heritage impact assessment. HWC instructed the trust a few months ago to prepare a report with the First Nations intangibles report which took six months to complete.

Developer Jody Aufrichtig said: “Heritage Western Cape is the appropriate provincial agency that determines the grading and assessment of provincial heritage resources and are better placed to comment on the appropriateness of any proposed private nomination for Provincial Heritage Status of site. It is startling to see what great length minority interest group will go to further their own isolationist agenda - even if it means blocking jobs and other socio-economic benefits for the people of Cape Town. This includes spreading lies and misinformation about the development and subverting legislated planning approval processes.”

[email protected]