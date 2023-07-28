Hermanus residents expect mayor to remove all foreigners in 14 days

Cape Town - Hermanus residents with the assistance of Operation Dudula Movement, handed a memorandum to mayor Annelie Rabie demanding the removal of foreigners from Zwelihle township. This came after the body of an unidentified teenager was discovered in a field on June 28.

A foreign national was taken in for questioning but released on the day he was expected to appear in court. The Zwelihle residents started to attack foreigners, and some moved out of the area. Operation Dudula’s regional secretary, Zodwa Tukulula, said: “The people don’t want foreigners in the area, as this was the third incident involving foreign nationals. More than 120 signatures were handed to the mayor and she told us they will go to the area and hear the grievances.”