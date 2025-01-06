Heroic security guard dies saving family during home invasion

A well-loved security guard has been hailed a hero after he was shot and killed while responding to a home invasion in Bergvliet. Police confirmed they have yet to make an arrest for the murder of Alexander “Chris” Bottomley from Pro-Sec Technologies Security Company.

Bottomley had been responding to a panic alarm and saved the lives of three family members on Friday. Police said Bottomley was shot as he entered the residence. SAPS spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said: “Kirstenhof detectives are hard at work pursuing leads in a bid to apprehend the suspect who is responsible for the death of a 54-year-old man on January 3, 2025, in Princess Road, Bergvliet.

“At around 4:30am, the owner of the premises was woken by a noise in the house, upon which she activated the panic alarm, which necessitated the response of the armed security. “Upon the arrival of the security guard, she provided him with the key to the house. “When the armed security officer entered the house, a scuffle ensued, which resulted in gunshots being fired.

“The armed security guard did not survive this onslaught and was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “The unknown suspect fled the scene with the firearm of the deceased and is yet to be arrested. “The motive for this attack is alleged housebreaking which turned into a murder.”

Pros-Sec Technologies said they had lost a valuable member of their team and was saddened by his tragic death and hailed him a hero. “Alexander ‘Chris’ Bottomley was one of Pro-Sec’s esteemed employees and worked his way up our ranks due to his hard work and dedication,” they said. “He proved that through determination and inspiration, anything is possible. He rose from a normal rookie to become one of our Blitz Response Officers, an achievement he took to heart.

“Due to his heroic actions, he saved three lives from being harmed or possibly lost in a home invasion. “He made the ultimate sacrifice for one of our clients. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in these times of heartache.” The Kirstenhof Community Policing Forum (CPF) appealed for the perpetrator to be apprehended.

“Our chairperson, Mr Geoff Bettison, was on scene and described it as a senseless loss in the line of duty,” they said. “Officer Bottomley’s tragic and senseless murder is a stark reminder of the risks that our brave security personnel face daily to protect their communities. “Rest in Peace Officer Bottomley, you will be remembered and honoured for your brave actions and sacrifice in the line of duty.