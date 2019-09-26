Cape Town - Former mayco member for transport and urban development Brett Herron, now a member of the GOOD party, has launched an application to be admitted as a friend of the court in the case between the Department of Human Settlements and the city in the disputed Tafelberg property sale.
Herron submitted court papers detailing why he should be admitted as amicus curiae in the proceedings, expected to be heard in November. There are 12 respondents, including the City of Cape Town.
In his affidavit, Herron says he has in-depth knowledge of the manner in which the city dealt with the portfolio of affordable housing within the City of Cape Town.
He says he is well placed to assist the court with a decision in which the public interest and constitutional issues are at stake.
Herron says the city has failed to implement constitutional provisions intended to facilitate land distribution.