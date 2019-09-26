Herron launches friend of court bid in Tafelberg property sale case







Controversy continues to swirl around the pending R135 million sale of the former Tafelberg school site in Sea Point. File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Former mayco member for transport and urban development Brett Herron, now a member of the GOOD party, has launched an application to be admitted as a friend of the court in the case between the Department of Human Settlements and the city in the disputed Tafelberg property sale. Herron submitted court papers detailing why he should be admitted as amicus curiae in the proceedings, expected to be heard in November. There are 12 respondents, including the City of Cape Town. In his affidavit, Herron says he has in-depth knowledge of the manner in which the city dealt with the portfolio of affordable housing within the City of Cape Town. He says he is well placed to assist the court with a decision in which the public interest and constitutional issues are at stake. Herron says the city has failed to implement constitutional provisions intended to facilitate land distribution.

“The city has failed to take into account that housing as a human right constitutes more than bricks and mortar. Adequate housing must be in a location with access to employment, health-care services, schools, childcare centres and social facilities,” he says.

The Tafelberg school site in Sea Point is one of the highly contested sites. In 2017, the provincial Department of Public Works said it intended to sell the property to the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School for R135million.

Housing campaign group Reclaim the City and their partner Ndifuna Ukwazi brought a review application to the Western Cape High Court, arguing that the province and the city failed in their constitutional obligations to redress spatial apartheid in central Cape Town.

The Department of Human Settlements, with Ndifuna Ukwazi, launched this court action to have the sale of the property reviewed.

Ndifuna Ukwazi along with the department of human settlement's application to have the sale reviewed has been set down to be heard in November.

The City referred queries about Tafelberg to the provincial government.

Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “Its already very late for anyone to file an application to be friends of the court now, heads of arguments have been filed by both parties some time go. But we also know that Brett’s application is politically motivated.

"He’s got an axe to grind with the City and the DA. He’s pretending to care about social housing beneficiaries when in fact he’s opportunistically using this to score cheap political points.”

