Former mayco member for transport and urban development Brett Herron is seeking legal advice to rescind a report into misconduct against him. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency

Cape Town - Former mayco member for transport and urban development Brett Herron is seeking legal advice to rescind a report into misconduct against him. According to Herron, the Bowmans Gilfillan report contained “fabrications”, “deliberate misrepresentations” and comprised “unethical conduct” by the law firm.

“At the time that Bowmans issued two reports to council (which contradict each other).

"I said that the reports, in relation to me, were factually and legally wrong,” Herron said.

In the Bowman report, Herron was accused, among other things, of corruption and unethical behaviour.

Last Friday, suspended City transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead gave the City until August 15 to rescind a report against her, accusing her of misconduct.

Whitehead said that the report was biased and irregular.

Whitehead was suspended last year amid a string of controversies involving her, among them several allegations of improper conduct on a string of charges, including allegedly procuring electric buses from a “deviated” source.

“My attorneys have asked for a copy of the Whitehead complaint to the Legal Practice Council.”

Last October, the report by Bowman Gilfillan recommended that former mayor Patricia de Lille, Herron and Whitehead be criminally charged.

Bowman Gilfillan probed allegations that former City manager Achmat Ebrahim had been prevented by De Lille from reporting to council allegations of improper conduct by Whitehead.

Bowman Gilfillan attorneys were appointed to conduct an investigation into a number of alleged irregularities within the City.

Those alleged irregularities included the process surrounding the procurement of electric buses.

“Once my attorneys have received the complaint and evidence from Whitehead’s attorneys they will advise me whether to join the complaint lodged with the Legal Practice Council and what other legal remedies are available to me, including, remedies against the City of Cape Town.”

The City advised the Cape Argus to seek comment directly from Bowman Gilfillan, despite the City having appointed the law firm.

[email protected]