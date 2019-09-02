Premier Alan Winde is expecting a report into an investigation over allegations of corruption about a member of his cabinet. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency.

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde is expecting a report into an investigation over allegations of corruption about a member of his cabinet. Referring to allegations made by Brett Herron, the secretary-general of the Good Party, against Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers, Winde said: “The allegations have been the subject of an investigation and I expect the report on my desk within the next few days.”

Herron, who is an MPL, brought a substantive motion before the legislature calling for an investigation against the MEC for the alleged theft of electricity at his house in George.

In response to a question raised by the provincial leader of the opposition, the ANC’s Cameron Dugmore, in the provincial parliament about donations made by contractors to Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela’s birthday party, Winde said: “I give an undertaking that we will follow process, investigate and deal with it appropriately. However, we believe in innocent until guilty.”

Dugmore had asked in a written question whether the premier would take disciplinary action against any member of his cabinet who faced pending criminal and/or corruption charges.

Winde had replied: “When a member of my cabinet is the subject of a bona fide investigation by SAPS or the NPA in relation to an alleged crime, which includes corruption, then I will obviously consider the facts at my disposal and determine what action can or should be taken in respect of such an MEC.”

The ANC welcomed the commitment made by the premier to investigate and take action against corrupt MECs in his cabinet.

Winde also agreed to provide Dugmore with all documents concerning an investigation by then-premier Helen Zille into the allegations about Madikizela.

Meanwhile, in a statement reviewing his first 100 days in office, the premier promised that there would be a lifestyle audit carried out on every member of his cabinet.

He said there had been a delay in doing so because after a procurement process was put in place to find a service provider and the tender was first advertised in June, no bids were received in the initial round.

“As such, we have had to re-advertise the tender. Let me be clear - should these audits reveal that a member has engaged in unlawful activity, I will not hesitate to take action,” said Winde.

[email protected]