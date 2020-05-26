Hi-tech Cape Town accommodation by Caspar Lee, Benji Schaffer nears completion

Cape Town - Two Cape Town-based entrepreneurs are on the verge of seeing one of their business ventures come to life. To cater for the housing needs of young professionals and students - a growing market - Caspar Lee, 25, and Benji Schaffer, 23, pursued their dream of building technologically advanced urban accommodation. The impressive 6-on-Nansen by the Proper Living housing project, in central Observatory, is set to be completed later this year. As it is close to multiple amenities, prospective tenants will not have to travel far to access essential services or for entertainment. “While we never went to university, we still felt like students, and we believe that we want the same things students and young professionals want. “To us, luxury should not be dependent on status or price, but rather high-quality experience. We define Proper Living as a premium alternative to most student accommodation, without the inflated prices,” said Lee.

The 98-unit project will feature apartments with spacious rooms, have state-of-the-art security, and is a stone’s throw from university campuses and the CBD.

“The apartments will be in a central community with a variety of affordable transit options to easily access universities and the Cape Town city centre. The neighbourhood is youth-friendly and socially oriented, with convenience supermarkets, trendy coffee shops, restaurants, and bars nearby,” said Schaffer.

The project’s completion date is ahead of schedule, and has over the course of its construction created over 250 jobs.

