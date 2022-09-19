High Court orders UK fugitive extradition order be sent to justice minister, five years later

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court has set aside a magistrate’s referral for review pertaining to a 2017 decision for UK fugitive Lee Nigel Tucker, 60, to be extradited on the basis that it breached the principles of legality. Judge Mark Sher, with Judge Monde Samela concurring, ordered that Tucker’s proceedings along with the high court judgment be sent to the minister within 15 days in order for him to make a decision on whether to surrender Tucker to the UK authorities.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tucker was arrested at his Green Point home in 2016 after British authorities sought his extradition from South Africa to stand trial for alleged sexual offences committed against minor children between 1983 and 1993. The magistrate found in 2017 that there were grounds for his extradition and Tucker was sent to Pollsmoor Prison, pending the justice minister’s decision to surrender him to UK authorities. Tucker however challenged the magistrate, citing irregularities in his judgment, with subsequent litigation ending up in the Constitutional Court.

Last year, Tucker was successful in his Constitutional Court bid to have the magistrate hear representations on why he would not have the benefit of a fair trial in the UK based on his sexuality and media reports, which he said may influence the jury. An order by the high court to have the matter remitted to the Magistrate’s Court was confirmed by the Constitutional Court so that Tucker could give further documentary evidence from a British legal expert to support his stance that UK law discriminated against homosexuals. The matter was then heard in November 2021 where proceedings took a turn when Tucker provided new facts to the court, claiming he had already been acquitted and could not be retried on the same charges.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tucker deposed an affidavit in which he tried to show he was not extraditable, the charges supporting his extradition were “invalid” and that the minister was “constitutionally barred” from agreeing to his surrender. As a result, the magistrate in November 2021 came to an alternative finding in that there were now facts before the court showing the court had erred in its 2017 decision, hence the matter was referred to the high court for review. The State then submitted an affidavit by Brendon Moorhouse, an independent barrister in the UK who had been instructed to prosecute Tucker, confirming that the charges Tucker was being sought for, were fresh charges that had not been prosecuted before.

Story continues below Advertisement

The high court set aside the November 2021 judgment and proceedings with a finding that Tucker should not have been allowed to provide evidence that went outside the bounds of the remittal order. “The decision by the magistrate to refer the matter to this court for review… was incompetent and falls to be set aside, as it breaches the principle of legality,” Judge Sher said. [email protected]