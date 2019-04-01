Even as police clamp down on the cultivation and selling of dagga, anticipation is high for the first dagga expo to be held at GrandWest. Photo: SAPS/supplied by Captain Piet Smit

Cape Town - Even as police clamp down on the cultivation and selling of dagga, anticipation is high for the first dagga expo to be held at GrandWest. The expo is expected to draw hundreds of people internationally and across the country.

According to the organisers, the Cannabis Expo in South Africa is a trade-and-consumer exhibition and will showcase a range of ways to use the versatile plant.

The four-day expo includes an exhibitor hall, opportunities to network, entertainment spaces and talks by local and international experts.

According to public relations and promotion manager at GrandWest, Elouise Matthys, the main aim of the expo is to provide a platform for medical health practitioners, agricultural providers and lifestyle brands to engage with members of the public.

Matthys said: “We are excited to be the hosts of this cutting-edge expo in Cape Town.

"We are expecting people from across the country to come and attend.

“This plant is making waves globally in industries across the business spectrum.”

Meanwhile, the provincial organised crime investigation unit arrested four suspects after a large dagga laboratory was found in Boundary Road in Strand Industrial.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: “Police entered premises where they uncovered a massive hydroponic cannabis laboratory.

“Numerous steel sheds, of which over 50 were fully equipped laboratories with plants in various stages of cultivation, were found in various sections in the warehouse.”

The four men, age 51, 25, 32 and 40 respectively were arrested and due to appear in the Strand Magistrates' Court today.