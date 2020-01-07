National Teachers’ Union deputy president Allen Thompson said they had high expectations for this year’s results.
He said they should be able to maintain or improve in 2018. “We are hopeful that the province is going to do well. Too little is being done to deal with issues faced by the education system. Teachers are confronted with overcrowded classes, which can be stressful. Schools lack resources, while security issues saw a decrease in extra classes because teachers and pupils felt unsafe after many crimes took place in schools,” Thompson said.
South Africa’s private schools registered a 98.82% pass compared with last year’s 98.92%, with 89.51% passing with an entrance to a Bachelor’s course.
National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA executive director Basil Manuel said: “We certainly think we are going to improve this year because we had a stable period. As teachers, we have a dual purpose which is to improve results and the quality so I think it is also important that we push quality over quantity.”