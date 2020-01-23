High school pupil in court for allegedly abducting two-month-old Khayelitsha twin









One of the two-months-old twins belonging to 29-year-old Asanda Tiwane from Khayelitsha, Kwahlelwa Tiwane, was kidnapped in Parow on Thursday who pretended to be a social worker. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - An 18-year-old high school pupil will make her second appearance today in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court in connection with the abduction of a 2-month-old twin from Khayelitsha in Parow last week. Karabo Tau, who allegedly approached the Tiwane family and identified herself as Monica from Site B, reportedly clad in “social worker uniform”, promised the family and other community members food hampers, R1 000 vouchers and social grants. She allegedly asked for the baby’s birth certificate, clinic card and made herself copies. She returned on Thursday and accompanied the mother and the twins in a taxi to Parow, where she said her office was, and fled with the baby, according to the police. According to an officer close to the investigation, the teenager was called in for questioning where she confessed to selling the baby to foreign nationals. “The suspect confessed to everything on Sunday and appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Her aunt and her family are involved. She just did the dirty work.

“The child (was) sold to foreigners. We have their names and photos, but whereabouts are unknown,” he said.

However, he said the search for the abducted twin baby continued and the police were on the lookout for the people who might have the baby.

Asanda Tiwane, mother of the abducted twin, identified the teen as the woman who approached the family when shown a picture of her.

