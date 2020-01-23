Karabo Tau, who allegedly approached the Tiwane family and identified herself as Monica from Site B, reportedly clad in “social worker uniform”, promised the family and other community members food hampers, R1 000 vouchers and social grants.
She allegedly asked for the baby’s birth certificate, clinic card and made herself copies. She returned on Thursday and accompanied the mother and the twins in a taxi to Parow, where she said her office was, and fled with the baby, according to the police.
According to an officer close to the investigation, the teenager was called in for questioning where she confessed to selling the baby to foreign nationals.
“The suspect confessed to everything on Sunday and appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Her aunt and her family are involved. She just did the dirty work.