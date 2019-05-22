The Thembalethu Regional Court in the Western Cape has sentenced a sixteen-year-old boy to an effective eight years behind bars for murder. File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The Thembalethu Regional Court in the Western Cape has sentenced a sixteen-year-old boy to an effective eight years behind bars for murder. Sinethemba Nzima was sentenced to ten years, two of which were suspended for a period of five years on condition that he is not convicted of murder, attempted murder or culpable homicide during that time.

South African Police Services spokesperson Captain Dumile Gwavu said the grade ten learner was arrested on October 9, 2017.

"Sinoxolo Mlunguza,18, of Lukhanyo Street Zone 6 Thembalethu was attacked by a group of boys in the early morning of the 8 October 2017 at Lukhanyo Street Zone 6 Thembalethu. On the arrival of the police at the scene the suspects had already run away and the victim was also dead at the scene. The deceased had sustained a number of stab wounds on his upper body and one open wound on his lower body."

Gwavu said Nzima was sentenced earlier this month.

The teenager faces another charge of murder which took place in March this year.

African News Agency (ANA)