High traffic volumes reported in Cape metro ahead of holiday season

Cape Town - Roads in Cape Town and the Western Cape as a whole have been experiencing high traffic volumes since the move to alert Level 1 nearly two months ago – and these are set to increase as the festive season approaches. City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo shared statistics that showed the percentage of traffic rising steadily since July, when the province was at level 3 of lockdown restrictions and curfew from 10pm to 4am.

At that time, traffic by percentage on the city’s freeways stood at 59%. By the end of October, a month after the return to level 1, it stood at over 66%. Asked whether traffic offences had increased since September 30 when the move to Level 1 was announced, Traffic Service spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “Between August 30 and October 3, the traffic service made 355 arrests, impounded 575 vehicles and 677 cellphones, and issued 338 008 fines. “Between October 4 and November 7, the Traffic Service made 238 arrests, impounded 556 vehicles and 592 cellphones, and issued 313 141 fines.”

As to how these numbers compared with the time before the lockdown restrictions were eased, she said: “Between October and December 2019, the City’s Traffic Service recorded 1 222 arrests, of which 949 were for driving under the influence of alcohol. “Officers also impounded 2 612 cellphones and 1 388 taxis.” These insights come as the City began its survey about how, why residents commute.

The data will assist the City’s transport directorate with transport-related planning, for example to update transport network plans and travel demand across different modes of transport across Cape Town. The City’s transport directorate has contracted a private company, Innovative Transport Solutions (ITS), to conduct the travel survey for Cape Town. The survey began on November 12 and will conclude in February next year. The City has assured residents that the data that is collected will not be shared with any third parties outside of the City, and ITS is required to abide by the Protection of Personal Information Act.

The fieldworkers will be identifiable by their ITS name tags with their names, staff numbers and photos. Should a resident wish to confirm the identity of a fieldworker they are advised to phone the Transport Information Centre on 0800 65 64 63. The online survey is available through the following link: https://bit.ly/3qVrcnG Meanwhile, Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell is preparing a detailed festive season safety plan to be launched next month.