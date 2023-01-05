Higher traffic volume but fewer fatalities recorded on Cape roads this festive season

Cape Town - As estimated by provincial traffic officials, a high volume of traffic was experienced on the roads after Christmas leading to the New Year’s Day long weekend. The Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services implemented a total of 315 unified roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed operations across the province.

About 42 910 vehicles were stopped and checked resulting in 12 651 fines issued for various traffic violations either driver related or vehicle roadworthiness. According to officials, 431 speed offences were recorded, 41 cars impounded and 152 discontinuation of non-roadworthy vehicles cases were filed. This year’s joint force operation between traffic law enforcement, law enforcement and emergency services as well as law-abiding road users resulted in the lowest number of road-related fatalities this festive season.

A total of 103 arrests were made for various violations and 14 crashes occurred with 14 deaths recorded from December 28 until January 2. Following previous reports made prior to the long weekends, pedestrian-related issues remained the highest. Ivan Meyer, acting Mobility MEC, said: “The highest number of road fatalities were again pedestrians and while it is considerably fewer than the previous reporting period, it is still concerning to us.

“While 14 people lost their lives on our roads we managed to take 70 drunk drivers off our provincial road network and a further nine speedsters were nabbed. “Our thoughts go out to those families who lost their loved ones,” Meyer concluded. [email protected]