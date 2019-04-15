BATTLE OF THE WITS: Contestants pictured here during one of the round robin events from last year. Picture: David Ritchie/ African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Pupils are earnestly preparing for the round robin stages of the High Schools Quiz, starting on Tuesday next week. The Cape Argus High Schools Quiz sponsored by Food Lover’s Market in association with IIE’s Varsity College, will officially begin when 79 teams from 36 schools compete on April 23.

The annual quiz, in its 11th year, encourages high school pupils to test their knowledge of news and current affairs found in the Cape Argus.

Strict quiz masters will put 40 questions to teams in each round, with teams scoring five points for a correct answer but losing three points for a wrong one.

Up for grabs is R3 000 per team member of the winning team, with R35 000 for their school. The top two teams will then compete in the National High Schools Quiz against teams countrywide.

This year promises to be tough, with many High Schools Quiz aficionados returning – Rhodes High School, Sibelius High School and last year’s winners, South Peninsula High School.

There are some exciting changes in this year’s quiz. There will be two weeks of round robin stages instead of four, with the round robins set to take place on April 23 and May 6.

Learners will be quizzed on two weeks’ stories in the newspapers. The first round robin study material will be from the Cape Argus newspapers published from April 8 – 18.

The second round robin material will be from stories from April 23 until May 3, excluding May 1 (a public holiday), on which the participants will be quizzed on Monday, May 6.

Competitors started studying on Monday for the first round robin.

Participants should keep track of the Cape Argus High Schools Quiz Facebook page for information on the competition.

For more information on how to enter, email [email protected]

[email protected]