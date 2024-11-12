Hiker rescued after fall on Lion’s Head

Cape Town - Dedicated teams of volunteers and professionals from Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) responded to Lion’s Head after a visiting foreign hiker fell while descending from the summit on Saturday afternoon. Emergency teams successfully rescued a 25-year-old American hiker who fell while descending Lion’s Head, ensuring her safe transport to hospital.

WSAR spokesperson David Nel says the American hiker and her friends were making their way down the popular trail towards the ladders when she suddenly slipped and fell. “Injured and unable to continue, an urgent call was made to the emergency number – 021 937 0300. “Nearby rescuer teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, with numerous rescuers swiftly making their way up the trail to locate the hiker,” Nel said.

Nel added that a small team on board the Western Cape Government Health and Wellness EMS / Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter were flown to Lion’s Head and hoisted down to a point near the injured hiker. “She was treated by a Western Cape Government Health and Wellness paramedic before being carefully assisted a short way along the trail to a point where the helicopter could hoist her from the mountain. “She was flown to a nearby landing zone and driven to hospital in an ambulance.