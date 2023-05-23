Hikers cautioned on slippery slopes in wet, wintry weather

Cape Town - Teams of rescuers from the Wilderness Search-and-Rescue unit have advised hikers to be cautious during winter. The warning comes in the wake of three separate incidents in which people slipped and injured themselves and a man lost his life.

On Saturday, three teams responded to three incidents in which two out of three lives were saved. At about 9am a call came in to help at the lower cable station after a hiker slipped and was injured on the India Venster trail. Paramedics attended to the 66-year-old man before he was airlifted by the Western Cape health and wellness, EMS/Air Mercy Service rescue helicopter. He was then taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. In an unrelated incident on Saturday afternoon, in the Hex River mountains north of Worcester, a 64-year-old woman injured her ankle on the trail to Disa Dell.

In Newlands Forest, according to reports, a 75-year-old walker collapsed. When rescuers arrived they found he had died. His body was taken on a stretcher to the start of the trail, before being handed to the SAPS on the scene. The rescuers’ spokesperson David Nel said: “We are seeing large numbers of outdoor enthusiasts taking to the trails, despite wintry conditions. While we encourage everyone to head out and appreciate the beauty of the Western Cape, we appeal to anyone venturing into the wilderness at this time of year to be cautious. “Expect cold and wet conditions for the next few months, so pack a waterproof layer and extra warm clothing when heading out. Take care when hiking near rivers and be careful on wet and slippery trails.