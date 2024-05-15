Hikers from Pretoria rescued after they were stranded at Theresa Avenue above Camps Bay

Cape Town – A group of hikers were rescued after they were stranded at Theresa Avenue above Camps Bay on Sunday night. Teams of professionals and volunteers from Wilderness Search and Rescue Western Cape (WSAR) responded to Theresa Avenue above Camps Bay on Sunday night after a visiting group of hikers from Pretoria called for help.

The group, aged between 41 and 57, had caught the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway cable car to the top of Table Mountain earlier in the day and had intended to hike down the mountain. WSAR spokesperson David Nel said that a passing hiker had provided vague advice, which led them across the mountain towards Camps Bay. “Unable to safely continue after sunset, they called the emergency contact number at 0219370300.

“A small team of rescuers made their way up Kasteelpoort to find the group. The team provided the group with warm clothing, food and water, and head torches. “Once they had warmed up sufficiently, the team slowly guided the group back to a waiting vehicle. One of the hikers was exhausted and team members took turns carrying her down the trail. The incident was concluded at 10.40pm,” said Nel. Nel added that the rescue teams also responded to a similar call in Skeleton Gorge on Saturday evening after two visiting Russian hikers were left stranded after dark.