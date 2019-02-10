Informal traders' association claimed that they were not consulted by Council on the 4% increase. Picture: Marvin Charles/Cape Argus

Cape Town - The hiring of a municipal facility will cost the public 4% more in future. “The biggest revenue drivers are the hiring of halls and Artscape parking to members of the public. The tariffs for the hiring of halls are in line with the social services, recreation and parks tariff schedule, which are set at affordable levels to encourage usage and does not cover the cost of products or services,” the asset management department said in its proposal.

The City also wants to increase its parking fees at the Artscape due to a rise in the number of events and shows. The City will also be pushing up the prices of its recreation and park halls.

“Facilities management tariffs have been increased in line with inflation,” the department said.

Last month, the City said it was experiencing high levels of vandalism and theft at its facilities.

“They are the continuous targets of wanton criminal acts and vandalism, and the City spends millions annually to repair and replace these assets,” said the City’s mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien.

In August last year, the directorate announced a major financial injection to keep facilities safe from criminals.

This included R10.1million for security-hardening measures such as burglar bars, alarm systems, high-mast lighting, R20m for the deployment of facility protection officers and R9.8mn for deployment of 312 safety wardens.

The proposal was set to go to full council this month. At the same time, a proposal was made to the urban management portfolio committee to hike tariffs for informal traders.

“Since the new tariff structure was implemented there has not been any significant negative feedback to warrant changes to the existing tariff structure.

"For this reason, the existing tariff structure for informal-trading areas will be maintained for 2019/20 and a 4.14% increase will be applied across the board, in line with inflation,” said Avril de Klerk from the department of urban management.

SA Informal Traders Association acting president Rosheda Muller said: “There has not been any consultation regarding this but we will be having a meeting with the City next week to discuss challenges we face, and if this comes up we won’t accept it.”

