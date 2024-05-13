Hisense commits to investing R1 billion in its plant in Atlantis over the next five years

Cape Town - Hisense South Africa has committed to investing R1 billion over the next five years in its plant in Atlantis, and it will increase its procurement from local and black-owned businesses. Hisense made this announcement during the visit by Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) Minister Ebrahim Patel, who said the company will work with stakeholders to identify and procure more from suppliers and companies based in and around Atlantis.

Patel said the pledge by Hisense was a pivotal step towards advancing economic empowerment and industrial development. He said this investment not only supported job creation in the Atlantis area, but also underscored the importance of integrating black industrialists into the value chain, ultimately driving meaningful transformation and sustainable growth in the manufacturing sector. “In 2010, during a state visit to China, we requested the Chinese government encourage China-based manufacturers to open factories in South Africa. When a local firm, Tedelex, closed its operations in Atlantis, Hisense agreed to open a production facility here. I recall the joy and optimism that day when we officially opened the factory in 2013,” said Patel.

He said: “The black industrial programme of the DTIC has supported a network of over 1 700 black-owned businesses, which may not have been there had it not been for the partnership between the DTIC and its agencies. Moreover, these 1 700 businesses employ more than 161 000 South Africans directly and generate more than R183 billion in annual turnover, highlighting that this programme is not only about redress but about promoting stronger economic growth and job creation.” The department said fridges and televisions made in Atlantis for Hisense South Africa have now been exported to 13 other countries across the African continent. [email protected]